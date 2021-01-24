52nd FW Flightline Friday

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Farris, 21st Contracting Squadron Base Support Flight chief (left) and Airman 1st Class Daniel Farris, 52nd Maintenance Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief,(right) pose for a photo with their bike helmets in Germany, Jan. 31, 2021. The brother's favorite activity to do together is to ride mountain bikes around Germany. (Courtesy Photo)
Air Force brothers reunited after 15 years
