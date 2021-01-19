BG Swanson Visits the 401st AFSB

Col. Michael F. LaBrecque, commander, 401st Army Field Support Brigade (center), briefs Brig. Gen. Justin M. Swanson, 310th ESC commanding general USAR, deputy commanding general 1st TSC (left) on the status of Army Prepositioned Stock 5 in LOT 58 at Camp Arifjan Kuwait, Jan. 19, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Luis Alani)
