Brig. Gen. Justin M. Swanson, 310th ESC commanding general USAR, deputy commanding general 1st TSC, conducts a general overview with military personnel and civilian staff at the CECOM Generator Repair Facility at Camp Arifjan Kuwait, Jan. 19, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Luis Alani)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 06:04
|Photo ID:
|6509516
|VIRIN:
|210119-A-EM082-086
|Resolution:
|1512x1080
|Size:
|918.04 KB
|Location:
|ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BG Swanson Visits the 401st AFSB [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Luis Alani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
