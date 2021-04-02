Flight Lieutenant Mike Jarvis, the base aviation safety officer assigned to No. 382 Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force, reviews aviation safety documents as part of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) operations in support of Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2021. Cope North provides an optimal environment for allowing participating nations the opportunity to practice HA/DR efforts to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 04:34 Photo ID: 6509511 VIRIN: 210204-F-KM026-0003 Resolution: 4468x2982 Size: 2.2 MB Location: GUAM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HADR ops begin at Cope North 21 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.