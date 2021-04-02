Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HADR ops begin at Cope North 21 [Image 2 of 2]

    HADR ops begin at Cope North 21

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Flight Lieutenant Mike Jarvis, the base aviation safety officer assigned to No. 382 Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force, reviews aviation safety documents as part of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) operations in support of Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2021. Cope North provides an optimal environment for allowing participating nations the opportunity to practice HA/DR efforts to prepare for and recover from the devastating effects of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 04:34
    Photo ID: 6509512
    VIRIN: 210204-F-KM026-0005
    Resolution: 6623x4451
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: GUAM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HADR ops begin at Cope North 21 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jonathan Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HADR ops begin at Cope North 21
    HADR ops begin at Cope North 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Air Force
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces
    COPENorth21
    Cope North 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT