Good Samaritan Soldier comes to the rescue of stranded motorists

Spc. Jeffrey Cumbie, a 68E dental specialist assigned to the Baumholder Army Dental Clinic answered the call in late January to rescue a total of six vehicles and their occupants who had become stranded on snow covered roads off post.

Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Location: DE