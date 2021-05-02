Good Samaritan Soldier comes to the rescue of stranded motorists

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Jeffrey Cumbie, a 68E dental specialist assigned to the Baumholder Army Dental...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Jeffrey Cumbie, a 68E dental specialist assigned to the Baumholder Army Dental Clinic, answered the call in late January to rescue a total of six vehicles and their occupants who had become stranded on snow covered roads off post. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – A Dental Health Command Europe Soldier demonstrated his commitment to his fellow Soldiers and the Army Values by providing aid and assistance to stranded motorists on a snowy day near Baumholder, Germany.



Spc. Jeffrey Cumbie, a 68E dental specialist assigned to the Baumholder Army Dental Clinic, answered the call in late January to rescue a total of six vehicles and their occupants who had become stranded on snow covered roads off post.



“That morning, I noticed on the Baumholder Dental Clinic group chat that one of our doctors was stuck in a ditch due to the snow storm,” said Cumbie. “When I saw the message, I immediately answered back and told him I was on the way.”



“When I looked up his location, I noticed the doctor was approximately 34 minutes away and I told him I was coming to his location,” Cumbie added. “On the way there I noticed another car also stuck on the road, so I stopped to help them first. While I was assisting that driver, I noticed there were several other cars stranded near a gas station. All the vehicles were sliding and couldn’t make it up the hill, so I stopped and towed them as well.”



When it was all said and done, Cumbie towed a total of six different vehicles to safety that day.



“I was raised with the philosophy that’s always been true to this day,” said Cumbie. “Help when you can and how you can. And you can’t go wrong doing the right thing.”



Cumbie says the motorists were all very grateful for the assistance. “I met some good people that day,” he added.