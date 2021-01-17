Task Force Iron Castle and 891st Engineer Battalion's 996th Engineer Construction Company begin a joint training mission with engineers of the Kuwait Land Forces at the Land Force Institute, constructing a Forward Operating Base and Command Post Exercise
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2021 01:50
|Photo ID:
|6509454
|VIRIN:
|210117-A-IO915-0006
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|99.42 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Iron Castle and 891st Engineer Battalion's 996th Engineer Construction Company begin a joint training mission with engineers of the Kuwait Land Forces at the Land Force Institute, constructing a Forward Operating Base and Command Post Exercise [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT