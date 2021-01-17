Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Iron Castle and 891st Engineer Battalion's 996th Engineer Construction Company begin a joint training mission with engineers of the Kuwait Land Forces at the Land Force Institute, constructing a Forward Operating Base and Command Post Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    KUWAIT

    01.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    16th Engineer Brigade Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 01:50
    Photo ID: 6509453
    VIRIN: 210117-A-IO915-0005
    Resolution: 1024x1024
    Size: 124.49 KB
    Location: KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Iron Castle and 891st Engineer Battalion's 996th Engineer Construction Company begin a joint training mission with engineers of the Kuwait Land Forces at the Land Force Institute, constructing a Forward Operating Base and Command Post Exercise [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Spartan
    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Kuwait Land Forces
    891st Engineer Battalion
    Task Force Iron Castle

