Naval Beach Unit 7 receives COVID vaccine

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 4, 2021) – Cmdr. Wilbur Hines , Naval Beach Unit 7 executive officer, from New York City, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Keating Beach, from Frederick, Md., assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Feb. 4, 2021. NBU 7, part of Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7, provides forward-deployed beach party teams, to conduct amphibious operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet littoral environments and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

