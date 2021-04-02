Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Beach Unit 7 receives COVID vaccine [Image 1 of 3]

    JAPAN

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 4, 2021) – Cmdr. Wilbur Hines , Naval Beach Unit 7 executive officer, from New York City, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Keating Beach, from Frederick, Md., assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Feb. 4, 2021. NBU 7, part of Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7, provides forward-deployed beach party teams, to conduct amphibious operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet littoral environments and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Beach Unit 7 receives COVID vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

