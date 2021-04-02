Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Chief (MCM 14) receives COVID vaccine [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Chief (MCM 14) receives COVID vaccine

    JAPAN

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 4, 2021) –USS Chief (MCM 14) Command Master Chief Antonio Roberts, from Opelika, Ala., assigned to Chief, receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman Seaman Albert Fuentez, from Fremont, Ca., assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Feb. 4, 2021. Chief, part of COMCMRON 7 conducts integrated mine countermeasure operations using air, Surface, and explosive ordnance disposal assets in both exercise and regional conflict scenarios throughout the U.S. Seventh Fleet Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 01:17
    Photo ID: 6509437
    VIRIN: 210204-N-SF230-1014
    Resolution: 4674x3739
    Size: 670.7 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chief (MCM 14) receives COVID vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Beach Unit 7 receives COVID vaccine
    Naval Beach Unit 7 receives COVID vaccine
    USS Chief (MCM 14) receives COVID vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Chief (MCM 14)

    TAGS

    USS Chief (MCM 14)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT