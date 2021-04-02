USS Chief (MCM 14) receives COVID vaccine

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 4, 2021) –USS Chief (MCM 14) Command Master Chief Antonio Roberts, from Opelika, Ala., assigned to Chief, receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman Seaman Albert Fuentez, from Fremont, Ca., assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Feb. 4, 2021. Chief, part of COMCMRON 7 conducts integrated mine countermeasure operations using air, Surface, and explosive ordnance disposal assets in both exercise and regional conflict scenarios throughout the U.S. Seventh Fleet Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

