Sailors on USS Green Bay (LPD 20) receives COVID vaccine

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 3, 2021) – Boatswain's Mate Seaman Tyrese Carrol, from New York, assigned to the USS Green Bay (LPD 20) receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Gabriela Luano, from New York assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Feb. 3, 2021. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

