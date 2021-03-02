Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors on USS Green Bay (LPD 20) receives COVID vaccine [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailors on USS Green Bay (LPD 20) receives COVID vaccine

    JAPAN

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 3, 2021) – Lt. j.g. Jake Boldes, from Seattle, assigned to the USS Green Bay (LPD 20), receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Keating Beach, from Frederick, Md., assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Feb. 3, 2021. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.05.2021 00:13
    Photo ID: 6509404
    VIRIN: 210203-N-SF230-1015
    Resolution: 5918x4734
    Size: 823.94 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors on USS Green Bay (LPD 20) receives COVID vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors on USS Green Bay (LPD 20) receives COVID vaccine
    Sailors on USS Green Bay (LPD 20) receives COVID vaccine
    Sailors on USS Green Bay (LPD 20) receives COVID vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    TAGS

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT