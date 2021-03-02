SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 3, 2021) – Lt. j.g. Jake Boldes, from Seattle, assigned to the USS Green Bay (LPD 20), receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Keating Beach, from Frederick, Md., assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Feb. 3, 2021. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.05.2021 00:13 Photo ID: 6509404 VIRIN: 210203-N-SF230-1015 Resolution: 5918x4734 Size: 823.94 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors on USS Green Bay (LPD 20) receives COVID vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.