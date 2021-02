We Will Find A Way - End In Sight

At the opposite end of the CSMS complex, Sgt. Jonathan Howard is still working on the repair and fabrication of a damage truck. Sgt. Howard is making a few slight touches to his prep work before beginning an all out assault with his welding torch.



The Idaho Army National Guard’s Combined Services Maintenance Shop on Gowen Field provides maintenance for the guard's operational needs throughout Idaho and directly supports seven Field Maintenance Shops at armories throughout the state. CSMS also provides support for operational units of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team and the Idaho Army National Guard's aviation units. The 204th Regional Training Institute, that trains active duty and guard soldiers as cavalry scouts, Abrams tank crews and maintainers as well as Bradley Fighting Vehicle crews, relies on their mechanical expertise as well.



During 2019 the CSMS completed work on 2850 maintenance requests in support of the Idaho Army national Guard. The CSMS motto - We Will Find A Way “ was born from the desire to provide outstanding customer service with a willingness to find a way to help that customer.

