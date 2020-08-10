We Will Find A Way - End In Sight

With yet another of many checks, Idaho Army National Guard James Frandsen looks over the placement and alignment of the new transmission and is ready to begin tightening all the nuts, bolts and screws in place.



The Idaho Army National Guard’s Combined Services Maintenance Shop on Gowen Field provides maintenance for the guard's operational needs throughout Idaho and directly supports seven Field Maintenance Shops at armories throughout the state. CSMS also provides support for operational units of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team and the Idaho Army National Guard's aviation units. The 204th Regional Training Institute, that trains active duty and guard soldiers as cavalry scouts, Abrams tank crews and maintainers as well as Bradley Fighting Vehicle crews, relies on their mechanical expertise as well.



During 2019 the CSMS completed work on 2850 maintenance requests in support of the Idaho Army national Guard. The CSMS motto - We Will Find A Way “ was born from the desire to provide outstanding customer service with a willingness to find a way to help that customer.

