    Echo Company Motivational Run [Image 10 of 11]

    Echo Company Motivational Run

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 4, 2021. Following graduation on Feb 5th, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

