New Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 4, 2021. Following graduation on Feb 5th, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 15:04 Photo ID: 6508868 VIRIN: 210204-M-VX661-017 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.92 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Echo Company Motivational Run [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.