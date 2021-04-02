Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC [Image 6 of 15]

    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    Space Operations Command Airmen transfer into the U.S. Space Force on Feb. 3, 2021, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. Lt. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, SpOC commander, officiated the transfer ceremony that inducted 17 Guardians at Headquarters SpOC. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 11:23
    Photo ID: 6508297
    VIRIN: 210204-F-CG053-1596
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC
    USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guardians
    ussf
    spoc
    u.s. space force
    space operations command
    ussf transfer ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT