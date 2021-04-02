Space Operations Command Airmen transfer into the U.S. Space Force on Feb. 3, 2021, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. Lt. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, SpOC commander, officiated the transfer ceremony that inducted 17 Guardians at Headquarters SpOC. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 11:23 Photo ID: 6508310 VIRIN: 210204-F-CG053-1586 Resolution: 2143x3000 Size: 3.32 MB Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSF Transfer: HQ SpOC [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.