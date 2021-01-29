Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Peruvian service members continue strong partnership with 5-year plan [Image 4 of 5]

    US, Peruvian service members continue strong partnership with 5-year plan

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Lauren Brune 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. service members and service members from the Peruvian Navy and Marine Corps participate in a staff planners working group virtual meeting at U.S. Southern Command in Miami, Florida, Jan. 29, 2021. The staff planners working group consisted of planners from U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, the Peruvian Navy’s Pacific Operations Command, Peruvian Marines from the Marine Amphibious Brigade and the Navy section chief of the Security Cooperation Office at the U.S. Embassy in Lima, Peru. The purpose of the staff planners working group was to discuss and plan the next five years of operations, activities and investments to strengthen the partnership and improve interoperability between the U.S. and Peru. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lauren Brune)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 10:42
    Photo ID: 6508248
    VIRIN: 210129-M-LP762-1014
    Resolution: 4307x2871
    Size: 475.97 KB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Peruvian service members continue strong partnership with 5-year plan [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    USSOUTHCOM
    MARFORSOUTH
    Partner Nation
    Enduring Promise
    Peruvian armed forces

