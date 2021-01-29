US, Peruvian service members continue strong partnership with 5-year plan

U.S. Marine Col. David Emmel, the operations officer for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, participates in a staff planners working group virtual meeting at U.S. Southern Command in Miami, Florida, Jan. 29, 2021. The staff planners working group consisted of planners from U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, the Peruvian Navy’s Pacific Operations Command, Peruvian Marines from the Marine Amphibious Brigade and the Navy section chief of the Security Cooperation Office at the U.S. Embassy in Lima, Peru. The purpose of the staff planners working group was to discuss and plan the next five years of operations, activities and investments to strengthen the partnership and improve interoperability between the U.S. and Peru. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lauren Brune)

