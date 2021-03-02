More than 100 Soldiers assigned to the Tennessee National Guard’s 253rd Military Police Company returned home Wednesday, Feb. 3, after an 11-month deployment overseas. (Photo by Capt. Kealy Moriarty)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 10:38
|Photo ID:
|6508243
|VIRIN:
|210203-A-RL060-891
|Resolution:
|1599x1067
|Size:
|453.42 KB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|LENOIR CITY, TN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tennessee Guardsmen return home from deployment [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Kealy Moriarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
