Soldiers from the 253rd Military Police Company are welcomed home by Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, and his command team, as they arrived in Smyrna on Feb. 3, following an 11-month deployment in support of overseas contingency operations. (Photo by Capt. Kealy Moriarty)
|02.03.2021
|02.04.2021 10:38
|6508241
|210203-A-RL060-747
|1599x1067
|512.68 KB
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|LENOIR CITY, TN, US
|5
|0
Tennessee Guardsmen return home from deployment
