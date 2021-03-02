Soldiers from the 253rd Military Police Company are welcomed home by Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, and his command team, as they arrived in Smyrna on Feb. 3, following an 11-month deployment in support of overseas contingency operations. (Photo by Capt. Kealy Moriarty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 10:38 Photo ID: 6508241 VIRIN: 210203-A-RL060-747 Resolution: 1599x1067 Size: 512.68 KB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Hometown: LENOIR CITY, TN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tennessee Guardsmen return home from deployment [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Kealy Moriarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.