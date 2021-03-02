Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill sergeant goes extra mile to help newly-graduated Soldiers start off right [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Markeith Horace 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    FORT BENNING, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Tamarisk Witherspoon offers tips to trainees here Feb. 3 during a briefing she designed to help Soldiers get off to a good start once they graduate training and move to their new duty stations. Witherspoon, a drill sergeant with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 81st Armor Regiment, 194th Armored Brigade, designed the briefing about two years ago. In it she encourages trainees to maintain a bank account and save money, to further their education, and to avoid errors like rushing to buy a car without first checking the reputation of the dealership, and offers other practical advice and information about settling in to a new unit.

    (U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

