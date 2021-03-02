FORT BENNING, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Tamarisk Witherspoon offers tips to trainees here Feb. 3 during a briefing she designed to help Soldiers get off to a good start once they graduate training and move to their new duty stations. Witherspoon, a drill sergeant with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 81st Armor Regiment, 194th Armored Brigade, designed the briefing about two years ago. In it she encourages trainees to maintain a bank account and save money, to further their education, and to avoid errors like rushing to buy a car without first checking the reputation of the dealership, and offers other practical advice and information about settling in to a new unit.



(U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 08:54 Photo ID: 6508002 VIRIN: 210203-O-IE830-031 Resolution: 824x682 Size: 101.51 KB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drill sergeant goes extra mile to help newly-graduated Soldiers start off right [Image 2 of 2], by Markeith Horace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.