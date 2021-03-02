FORT BENNING, Ga. – Trainees take notes and ask questions during a briefing here Feb. 3 designed to help get them off to a good start once they graduate training and move to their next duty stations. Giving them the briefing is Staff Sgt. Tamarisk Witherspoon a drill sergeant with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 81st Armor Regiment, 194th Armored Brigade. She designed the briefing about two years ago as a way of helping ease Soldiers' transition to their new units, something she said would have been helpful to her when she was just out of training. In it she encourages trainees to maintain a bank account and save money, to further their education, and to avoid errors like rushing to buy a car without first checking the reputation of the dealership, and offers other practical advice and information about settling in to a new unit.



(U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 08:53 Photo ID: 6508008 VIRIN: 210203-O-IE830-301 Resolution: 1024x683 Size: 153.84 KB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drill sergeant goes extra mile to help newly-graduated Soldiers start off right [Image 2 of 2], by Markeith Horace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.