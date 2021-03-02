Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Drill sergeant goes extra mile to help newly-graduated Soldiers start off right [Image 2 of 2]

    Drill sergeant goes extra mile to help newly-graduated Soldiers start off right

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Markeith Horace 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    FORT BENNING, Ga. – Trainees take notes and ask questions during a briefing here Feb. 3 designed to help get them off to a good start once they graduate training and move to their next duty stations. Giving them the briefing is Staff Sgt. Tamarisk Witherspoon a drill sergeant with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 81st Armor Regiment, 194th Armored Brigade. She designed the briefing about two years ago as a way of helping ease Soldiers' transition to their new units, something she said would have been helpful to her when she was just out of training. In it she encourages trainees to maintain a bank account and save money, to further their education, and to avoid errors like rushing to buy a car without first checking the reputation of the dealership, and offers other practical advice and information about settling in to a new unit.

    (U.S. Army photo by Markeith Horace, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 08:53
    Photo ID: 6508008
    VIRIN: 210203-O-IE830-301
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 153.84 KB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill sergeant goes extra mile to help newly-graduated Soldiers start off right [Image 2 of 2], by Markeith Horace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drill sergeant goes extra mile to help newly-graduated Soldiers start off right
    Drill sergeant goes extra mile to help newly-graduated Soldiers start off right

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Drill sergeant goes extra mile to help newly-graduated Soldiers start off right

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    81st Armor Regiment
    drill sergeants
    U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
    194th Armored Brigade
    Armor OSUT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT