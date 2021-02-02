Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Brigade Panthers Pull Security [Image 4 of 4]

    3rd Brigade Panthers Pull Security

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security operations for rotation 21-04 for Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, La., Feb. 2, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

    This work, 3rd Brigade Panthers Pull Security [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    Panther Brigade
    JRTC3/82DRE

