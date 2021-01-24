210124-A-BD272-0376 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 24, 2021) Royal Saudi Naval Forces mine countermeasures vessel Al-Shaqra (MCMV 422) and a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter operate in formation during exercise Nautical Defender (ND) 21 in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 24. ND 21 is the capstone in a series of multi-national maritime security exercises designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long-term regional security, and enhance military-to-military interoperability between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UK, and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 07:32
|Photo ID:
|6507899
|VIRIN:
|210124-A-BD272-0376
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|11.75 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
