210124-A-BD272-0376 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 24, 2021) Royal Saudi Naval Forces mine countermeasures vessel Al-Shaqra (MCMV 422) and a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter operate in formation during exercise Nautical Defender (ND) 21 in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 24. ND 21 is the capstone in a series of multi-national maritime security exercises designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long-term regional security, and enhance military-to-military interoperability between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UK, and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)

Date Taken: 01.24.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 Location: ARABIAN GULF