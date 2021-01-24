Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nautical Defender (ND) 21 [Image 1 of 3]

    Nautical Defender (ND) 21

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.24.2021

    Photo by Spc. Theoren Neal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210124-A-BD272-0376 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 24, 2021) Royal Saudi Naval Forces mine countermeasures vessel Al-Shaqra (MCMV 422) and a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter operate in formation during exercise Nautical Defender (ND) 21 in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 24. ND 21 is the capstone in a series of multi-national maritime security exercises designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long-term regional security, and enhance military-to-military interoperability between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UK, and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nautical Defender (ND) 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Theoren Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Nautical Defender (ND) 21
    Al-Shaqra (MCVMV 422)

