210125-A-BD272-0229 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 25, 2021) A Royal Saudi Naval Forces patrol craft performs precision maneuvers during exercise Nautical Defender (ND) 21 in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 25. ND 21 is the capstone in a series of multi-national maritime security exercises designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long-term regional security, and enhance military-to-military interoperability between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UK and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2021 07:32
|Photo ID:
|6507900
|VIRIN:
|210125-A-BD272-0229
|Resolution:
|4412x2941
|Size:
|7.99 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nautical Defender (ND) 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Theoren Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
