    Nautical Defender (ND) 21 [Image 2 of 3]

    Nautical Defender (ND) 21

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Spc. Theoren Neal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210125-A-BD272-0229 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 25, 2021) A Royal Saudi Naval Forces patrol craft performs precision maneuvers during exercise Nautical Defender (ND) 21 in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 25. ND 21 is the capstone in a series of multi-national maritime security exercises designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long-term regional security, and enhance military-to-military interoperability between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UK and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 07:32
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
