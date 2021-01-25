210125-A-BD272-0229 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 25, 2021) A Royal Saudi Naval Forces patrol craft performs precision maneuvers during exercise Nautical Defender (ND) 21 in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 25. ND 21 is the capstone in a series of multi-national maritime security exercises designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long-term regional security, and enhance military-to-military interoperability between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UK and the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)

Date Taken: 01.25.2021
Date Posted: 02.04.2021