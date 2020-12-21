Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSI Memorial Ruck [Image 3 of 5]

    OSI Memorial Ruck

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Team Andersen remembers the fallen heros from Hustler 6 during a memorial ruck at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 21, 2020. SInce 2016, agents assigned to the Office of Special Invstigations Detachemnt 602 at AAFB have honored them each year on the anniversary of the deadly attack near Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 02.04.2021 04:29
    Photo ID: 6507792
    VIRIN: 201221-F-SX156-1020
    Resolution: 3189x4464
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSI Memorial Ruck [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military working dogs
    Andersen Air Force Base
    OSI
    Ryan Brooks

