OSI Memorial Ruck

Team Andersen remembers the fallen heros from Hustler 6 during a memorial ruck at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 21, 2020. SInce 2016, agents assigned to the Office of Special Invstigations Detachemnt 602 at AAFB have honored them each year on the anniversary of the deadly attack near Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

