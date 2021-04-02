210204-N-GR847-0027 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 4, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka after completing a homeport change from San Diego, Calif., to join U.S. 7th Fleet. The forward presence of Rafael Peralta, a Flight IIA destroyer that can deploy with 2 MH-60 variant helicopters and also has improved ballistic missile defense, anti-air and surface warfare capabilities compared to its predecessor, enhances the national security of the United States and improves its ability to protect strategic interests. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Reymundo A. Villegas III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 21:32 Photo ID: 6507598 VIRIN: 210204-N-GR847-0027 Resolution: 5296x3783 Size: 8.01 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta arrives in Yokosuka, joins U.S 7th Fleet [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Reymundo Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.