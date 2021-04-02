Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Rafael Peralta arrives in Yokosuka, joins U.S 7th Fleet [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Rafael Peralta arrives in Yokosuka, joins U.S 7th Fleet

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Reymundo Villegas 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    210204-N-GR847-0118 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 4, 2021) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) secure rat guards to the ship after its arrival to Fleet Activities Yokosuka after completing a homeport change from San Diego, Calif., to join U.S. 7th Fleet. The forward presence of Rafael Peralta, a Flight IIA destroyer that can deploy with 2 MH-60 variant helicopters and also has improved ballistic missile defense, anti-air and surface warfare capabilities compared to its predecessor, enhances the national security of the United States and improves its ability to protect strategic interests. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Reymundo A. Villegas III/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 21:32
    Photo ID: 6507600
    VIRIN: 210204-N-GR847-0118
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 12.29 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta arrives in Yokosuka, joins U.S 7th Fleet [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Reymundo Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Rafael Peralta arrives in Yokosuka, joins U.S 7th Fleet
    USS Rafael Peralta arrives in Yokosuka, joins U.S 7th Fleet
    USS Rafael Peralta arrives in Yokosuka, joins U.S 7th Fleet
    USS Rafael Peralta arrives in Yokosuka, joins U.S 7th Fleet
    USS Rafael Peralta arrives in Yokosuka, joins U.S 7th Fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Rafael Peralta arrives in Yokosuka, joins U.S 7th Fleet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    USN
    US Navy
    homeport change
    USS Rafael Peralta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT