1-114th returns from D.C. deployment

A U.S. Army Soldier with Charlie Company, 1-114th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, hangs up his M50 joint service general-purpose gas mask at the National Guard Armory at Blackwood, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021. The Soldiers were part of the more than 500 New Jersey Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen that deployed to Washington, D.C., in support of Federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

