    1-114th returns from D.C. deployment [Image 4 of 8]

    1-114th returns from D.C. deployment

    BLACKWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Eddie G. Maldonado, right, Charlie Company, 1-114th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, checks hand receipts for M50 joint service general-purpose gas masks assigned to the Charlie Company Soldiers at the National Guard Armory at Blackwood, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021. The Soldiers were part of the more than 500 New Jersey Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen that deployed to Washington, D.C., in support of Federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-114th returns from D.C. deployment [Image 8 of 8], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

