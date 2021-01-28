Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

    GUAM

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Ciera Williams, 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron chief of pharmacy operations, reads the label on a bottle of medication in the pharmacy at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 28, 2021. During the last week of January, members of Andersen AFB recognized all the hard work done by Airmen in the Biomedical Science Corps in honor of the 56th Annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andersen AFB
    36 MDG
    56 BSC
    56th Annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

