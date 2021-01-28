Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

Capt. Ciera Williams, 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron chief of pharmacy operations, reads the label on a bottle of medication in the pharmacy at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 28, 2021. During the last week of January, members of Andersen AFB recognized all the hard work done by Airmen in the Biomedical Science Corps in honor of the 56th Annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

