Team Andersen recognizes 56th Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

Senior Airman Jules Bea, 36th Medical Operations Squadron laboratory technician, holds a serum sample in the laboratory at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 28, 2021. During the last week of January, members of Andersen AFB recognized all the hard work done by Airmen in the Biomedical Science Corps in honor of the 56th Annual Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)
