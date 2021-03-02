Adm. Charles Ray, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard speaking to the crew of Coast Guard Station Juneau, Feb. 3, 2021. He and Deputy Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Rob Bushey visited Coast Guard units throughout Juneau, Alaska. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lexie Preston

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 18:38 Photo ID: 6507519 VIRIN: 210203-G-QU455-007 Resolution: 2306x1928 Size: 465.85 KB Location: JUNEAU, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adm. Charles Ray visits Juneau, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.