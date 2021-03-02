Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Adm. Charles Ray visits Juneau, Alaska [Image 3 of 3]

    Adm. Charles Ray visits Juneau, Alaska

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Adm. Charles Ray, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard speaking to the crew of Coast Guard Station Juneau, Feb. 3, 2021. He and Deputy Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Rob Bushey visited Coast Guard units throughout Juneau, Alaska. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lexie Preston

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 18:38
    Photo ID: 6507519
    VIRIN: 210203-G-QU455-007
    Resolution: 2306x1928
    Size: 465.85 KB
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Charles Ray visits Juneau, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Charles Ray visits Juneau, Alaska
    Adm. Charles Ray visits Juneau, Alaska
    Adm. Charles Ray visits Juneau, Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Admiral
    Juneau
    Charles Ray

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT