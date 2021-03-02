Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Adm. Charles Ray visits Juneau, Alaska [Image 2 of 3]

    Adm. Charles Ray visits Juneau, Alaska

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Deputy Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Rob Bushey, and Adm. Charles Ray, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, speaking to the crew of Coast Guard Sector Juneau, Feb. 3, 2021. They visited Coast Guard units throughout Juneau, Alaska. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lexie Preston

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 18:39
    Photo ID: 6507518
    VIRIN: 210203-G-QU455-005
    Resolution: 2556x1988
    Size: 450.36 KB
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Charles Ray visits Juneau, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Charles Ray visits Juneau, Alaska
    Adm. Charles Ray visits Juneau, Alaska
    Adm. Charles Ray visits Juneau, Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Admiral
    Juneau
    Charles Ray

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT