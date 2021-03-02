Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Randy L Adams 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    210203-N-WZ681-1068 WASHINGTON NAVY YARD Specialist David Hunter, of the Virginia National Guard, tours the National Museum of the U.S. Navy (NMUSN) at the Washington Navy Yard. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities. The NMUSN is part of the Naval History and Heritage Command, which is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Randy L. Adams II/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 15:49
    Photo ID: 6507271
    VIRIN: 210203-N-WZ681-1068
    Resolution: 3694x2459
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WASHINGTON NAVY YARD [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Randy L Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

