Members of the Virginia National Guard receive a tour of the Washington Navy Yard from Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC). National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities. NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Randy L. Adams II/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 15:53
|Photo ID:
|6507269
|VIRIN:
|210203-N-WZ681-1042
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, WASHINGTON NAVY YARD [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Randy L Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT