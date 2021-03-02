Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Conducts JADC2 Demonstration [Image 2 of 3]

    JTF-CS Conducts JADC2 Demonstration

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210203-N-PC620-0023 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Feb. 3, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) Commanding General Maj. Gen. Jeff Van gives feedback to JTF-CS staff members during a Joint All-Domain Command & Control System demonstration. Joint All-Domain Command & Control System, also known as JADC2, proactively provides support capabilities exactly where JTF-CS may need it during Defense Support of Civil Authorities operations by synergizing multiple data feeds through real-time end-user reporting and collaborative planning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 14:37
    Photo ID: 6507141
    VIRIN: 210203-N-PC620-0023
    Resolution: 6592x3708
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    This work, JTF-CS Conducts JADC2 Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    CBRN
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    JADC2

