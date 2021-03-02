210203-N-PC620-0010 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Feb. 3, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support Commanding General Maj. Gen. Jeff Van listens to a brief during a Joint All-Domain Command & Control System demonstration. Joint All-Domain Command & Control System, also known as JADC2, proactively provides support capabilities exactly where JTF-CS may need it during Defense Support of Civil Authorities operations by synergizing multiple data feeds through real-time end-user reporting and collaborative planning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 14:37
|Photo ID:
|6507140
|VIRIN:
|210203-N-PC620-0010
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-CS Conducts JADC2 Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
