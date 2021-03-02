210203-N-PC620-0010 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Feb. 3, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support Commanding General Maj. Gen. Jeff Van listens to a brief during a Joint All-Domain Command & Control System demonstration. Joint All-Domain Command & Control System, also known as JADC2, proactively provides support capabilities exactly where JTF-CS may need it during Defense Support of Civil Authorities operations by synergizing multiple data feeds through real-time end-user reporting and collaborative planning. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 14:37 Photo ID: 6507140 VIRIN: 210203-N-PC620-0010 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 1.05 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-CS Conducts JADC2 Demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.