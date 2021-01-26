Michigan National Guard expands COVID-19 efforts statewide, vaccination teams deploy immediately

A large retail space where Old Navy was once located and all utilities were donated by the Lansing Mall for the vaccination clinic site. Vaccinations are currently being given at the Lansing Mall by appointment-only, to residents from Barry and Eaton Counties who register at https://www.barryeatonhealth.org/.

