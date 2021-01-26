Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan National Guard expands COVID-19 efforts statewide, vaccination teams deploy immediately [Image 1 of 2]

    Michigan National Guard expands COVID-19 efforts statewide, vaccination teams deploy immediately

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Bruce Huffman 

    Michigan National Guard

    A large retail space where Old Navy was once located and all utilities were donated by the Lansing Mall for the vaccination clinic site. Vaccinations are currently being given at the Lansing Mall by appointment-only, to residents from Barry and Eaton Counties who register at https://www.barryeatonhealth.org/.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 11:07
    Photo ID: 6506740
    VIRIN: 210126-A-XD822-250
    Resolution: 4128x3096
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard expands COVID-19 efforts statewide, vaccination teams deploy immediately [Image 2 of 2], by Bruce Huffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan National Guard expands COVID-19 efforts statewide, vaccination teams deploy immediately
    Michigan National Guard expands COVID-19 efforts statewide, vaccination teams deploy immediately

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Michigan National Guard expands COVID-19 efforts statewide, vaccination teams deploy immediately

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT