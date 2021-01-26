A large retail space where Old Navy was once located and all utilities were donated by the Lansing Mall for the vaccination clinic site. Vaccinations are currently being given at the Lansing Mall by appointment-only, to residents from Barry and Eaton Counties who register at https://www.barryeatonhealth.org/.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 11:07
|Photo ID:
|6506740
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-XD822-250
|Resolution:
|4128x3096
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard expands COVID-19 efforts statewide, vaccination teams deploy immediately [Image 2 of 2], by Bruce Huffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan National Guard expands COVID-19 efforts statewide, vaccination teams deploy immediately
LEAVE A COMMENT