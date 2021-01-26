Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan National Guard expands COVID-19 efforts statewide, vaccination teams deploy immediately [Image 2 of 2]

    Michigan National Guard expands COVID-19 efforts statewide, vaccination teams deploy immediately

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Bruce Huffman 

    Michigan National Guard

    Oxford, Mich. native, Army Capt. Ronald Smith, a physician’s assistant with the Michigan National Guard’s 1119th Field Artillery Regiment, administers a COVID-19 vaccination at the Lansing Mall clinic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 11:07
    Photo ID: 6506741
    VIRIN: 210126-A-XD822-400
    Resolution: 4128x3096
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard expands COVID-19 efforts statewide, vaccination teams deploy immediately [Image 2 of 2], by Bruce Huffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan National Guard expands COVID-19 efforts statewide, vaccination teams deploy immediately
    Michigan National Guard expands COVID-19 efforts statewide, vaccination teams deploy immediately

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Michigan National Guard expands COVID-19 efforts statewide, vaccination teams deploy immediately

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT