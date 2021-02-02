Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V2/8 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 3]

    V2/8 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Hediger 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Navy Seaman David Garcia, a hospital corpsman, with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2d Marine Division (2d MarDiv), administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a Marine with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d MarDiv, on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021. Vaccination distribution prioritization within the Department of Defense and the Marine Corps will be consistent with the data driven Center for Disease and Control guidance for national prioritization. Marines will continue to practice safety protocols to diminish the risk of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Hediger)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 10:01
    VIRIN: 210202-M-EA659-0024
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Vaccine
    2nd Marine Division
    MUE
    V2/8
    COVID-19
    Pfizer-BioNTech

