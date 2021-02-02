V2/8 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Navy Seaman David Garcia, a hospital corpsman, with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2d Marine Division (2d MarDiv), administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a Marine with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d MarDiv, on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021. Vaccination distribution prioritization within the Department of Defense and the Marine Corps will be consistent with the data driven Center for Disease and Control guidance for national prioritization. Marines will continue to practice safety protocols to diminish the risk of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Hediger)

