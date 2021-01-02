Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine to front line workers. [Image 10 of 16]

    Michigan National Guard, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine to front line workers.

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Cameron Cambell with the 46th Military Police Company, Cheboygan, Michigan, primes a syringe from a vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be given to front-line workers at the Michigan State Police Headquarters, Lansing, Michigan, Feb. 1, 2021. Michigan National Guard COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in delivering and administering the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    Michigan
    Michigan State Police
    COVID-19
    Moderna

