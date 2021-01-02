U.S. Army Cpl. Trevor Olsen with the 1461st Transportation Company, Jackson, Michigan, inputs data information from front-line workers who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Michigan State Police Headquarters, Lansing, Michigan, Feb. 1, 2021. Michigan National Guard COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in delivering and administering the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 09:31
|Photo ID:
|6506610
|VIRIN:
|210201-Z-GS745-0581
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.42 MB
|Location:
|LANSING, MI, US
This work, Michigan National Guard, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine to front line workers. [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS
