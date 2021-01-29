U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary R. Roland, a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and a native of Decatur, Illinois, stands by during a nightingale drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 29, 2021. Nightingale is part of the 31st MEU’s Quick Response Force in charge of mass casualty evacuations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 04:14 Photo ID: 6506465 VIRIN: 210129-M-YS392-1182 Resolution: 3349x5023 Size: 6.64 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines with CLB-31 Prepare for Immediate Response [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.