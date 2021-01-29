Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines with CLB-31 Prepare for Immediate Response [Image 2 of 4]

    Marines with CLB-31 Prepare for Immediate Response

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary R. Roland, a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and a native of Decatur, Illinois, stands by during a nightingale drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 29, 2021. Nightingale is part of the 31st MEU’s Quick Response Force in charge of mass casualty evacuations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 04:14
    Photo ID: 6506465
    VIRIN: 210129-M-YS392-1182
    Resolution: 3349x5023
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with CLB-31 Prepare for Immediate Response [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines with CLB-31 Prepare for Immediate Response
    Marines with CLB-31 Prepare for Immediate Response
    Marines with CLB-31 Prepare for Immediate Response
    Marines with CLB-31 Prepare for Immediate Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    QRF

    Casualty Evacuation

    USS America

    Nightingale

    LHA-6

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    QRF
    Casualty Evacuation
    USS America
    Nightingale
    LHA-6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT