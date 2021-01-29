U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), stand by during a nightingale drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 29, 2021. Nightingale is the 31st MEU’s quick response force for mass casualty evacuations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 04:29 Photo ID: 6506463 VIRIN: 210129-M-YS392-1193 Resolution: 4746x3167 Size: 3.52 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines with CLB-31 Prepare for Immediate Response [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.