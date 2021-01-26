Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Riggers and Recon Marines jump over Ie Shima [Image 7 of 13]

    Riggers and Recon Marines jump over Ie Shima

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Cody Rowe 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) parachute over Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2021. The MRF conducted high-altitude jumps and dropped joint precision air drop systems to maintain readiness for future exercises and operations. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody Rowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Riggers and Recon Marines jump over Ie Shima [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Cody Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    recon
    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Force
    USS America
    Crisis Response Force
    Indo-Pacific

